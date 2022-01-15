Peebles Elementary names December Students of the Month

Peebles Elementary School recently honored its Students of the Month for December 2021. Front Row. from left, Lille Nichols, Sylvia Fannin, Lakyn Carroll, Ellie Swango, Bentley Merricks, Teagen Dick, Kaiser Hanson, Mariana Reilly, and Bryson Combs;Middle Row, from left, Raylynn Horn, Rylan Tolle, Bernice Smalley, Whitley Smart, Kanon Craft, Chloe Tolle, Kaydence Hauck, Lily Smalley, and Marki Fristoe; Back Row, from left, Tannor Evans, Calen Vogler, Bo Johnson, Valerie Haberzettl, Emily Edmisten, Lilli Cooper, Madi Stevenson, and Daelynn Ward. (Provided photo)