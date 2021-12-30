Keith Thatcher, 62 years of age, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021, at his residence.

Keith was born September 29, 1959, in Peebles, Ohio, the son of Joyce (Nichols) and the late George Thatcher. Keith was employed by DP&L for nearly 40 years; he was a member of the Local 175 of Dayton, Ohio. He attended the Beasley Fork Chapel. Besides being with his family, Keith’s greatest joys in life included his hobbies: racing, billiards, golfing, farming, and hunting. He was especially dedicated to his grandchildren and never missed a ballgame.

Besides his father, Keith was also preceded in death by his brother, Jede Thatcher. Keith is survived by his wife, Tammy (Young) Thatcher, whom he married on July 22, 1979. He also leaves his sons, Cliff and Heather Thatcher of Winchester and Chris Thatcher of Peebles; his mother, Joyce Thatche, of Peebles; two brothers, Roger (Robin) Thatcher, of Seaman; and George Thatcher, of Peebles; two sisters, Pam (Jerry) Crum of Sinking Spring and Debbie Clift of Winchester; as well as a sister-in-law, Sue Thatcher of Peebles. Keith will be missed by his grandchildren, Shelby, Xander, Connor, and Cohen.

Funeral services followed visitation on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles Ohio with Tom Brown and Donald McCarty officiating. Burial followe at the Evergreen Cemetery. The Beasley Fork Chapel, in West Union, Ohio, provided a meal for friends and family, immediately following the graveside service.

Funeral arrangements were handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.