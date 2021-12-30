Charles “Chuck” Thomas Hayslip, age 64 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Monday, December 27, 2021. Chuck was born November 21, 1957 in Adams County, Ohio to the late Clarence and Nellie (Ames) Hayslip.

Survivors include his wife, Vickie Hayslip of West Union; One daughter, Tiffany Hayslip and one son, Brian Hayslip, both of West Union; three sisters, Dixie Dearth and Gary of Peebles, Marlene Hilty and Henry of Pennsylvani, and Sue Eye and Jim of Cherry Fork; four brothers, Junior Hayslip of West Union, Mike Hayslip and Teresa of Ripley, Ronnie Hayslip and Vanneta of Seaman, and Rodger Hayslip and Donna of West Union; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. at the Freeland Hollow Cemetery with Danny Welch officiating.

Services were entrusted to Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family.