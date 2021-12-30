Jeff Bowling, 59, of Manchester, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021 at his home. He was born January 2, 1962 in Dayton, son of the late Ledford and Betty Keith Bowling.

Jeff proudly bled Kentucky Blue for his UK Wildcats and was a member of the Manchester Masonic Lodge #317.

He is survived by his daughters, Whitney Bowling and Danielle Crabtree; granddaughter, Oliva Blythe; aunt, Flo Imig; cousin, Lisa (Frank) Bryant; as well as many friends that will miss him dearly.

Jeff will be cremated. A memorial gathering in his honor will be held from 5 – 7 p.m. on Friday, December 31, 2021 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester. A Masonic service will begin approximately at 6:45 p.m.