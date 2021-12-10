Tips for maintaining your weight during the holidays

By Marsha McCormick

SNAP-Ed PA, OSU Extension, Adams County

Let’s face it, trying to lose weight during the holidays is an uphill battle that few will win. However, if we set a goal to avoid gaining extra pounds between Thanksgiving and the New Year, we can have success while enjoying this season and then tackle those weight loss goals after all the family gatherings and holiday parties are over.

While most of us typically gain a pound or two over the holidays, if we fail to lose that weight before the next year, those pounds can add up over the years. Try to avoid gaining any extra weight this year by following some simple tips for tackling your holiday meals and treats. For most meals, continue to focus on lower-calorie foods like fruits, vegetables, lean protein, low-fat dairy, and whole grains. If you have a party to attend in the evening, try to especially limit calories at lunch by choosing smaller portions or skipping extras like cheese, sauces, and sweets. Avoid skipping meals completely or you will likely overeat or binge on junk food either before or at the event. In fact, you might want to eat a healthy snack right before going to a party so you won’t hit the buffet on a hungry stomach which can make it difficult to stick to your healthy eating plan.

When you arrive at a party or gathering, take time to catch up with others, rather than rushing straight to the food. Drinking a glass of water while visiting may help curb your appetite before eating. If a buffet is being served, look at what is offered before you start filling your plate. Choose only foods you really want and choose larger portions of any low-calorie fruit or vegetable dishes available. If you are bringing a dish to share at the party, make sure it’s a healthier option such as a green salad, vegetable tray, or fresh fruit. Lean proteins like skinless turkey or chicken breast, boiled shrimp, or roast beef are also healthier options you may find on the buffet.

When it comes to treats or higher fat foods, keep your portions small. It may only take a couple bites to satisfy your craving for things like cheesy potatoes, meatballs, cheese trays, cookies, and candies. Tasting these items will not sabotage your healthy eating plans, but overindulging in them, especially on several occasions within a few weeks can pack on the pounds.

Remember to eat slowly, savoring every bite. Allow your stomach 15-20 minutes to let your brain know it is full before going back for more food. Enjoy your time with friends and family but focus on the real reason for the season. If you do stray from your healthy eating pattern, don’t be too hard on yourself, just try to do better tomorrow rather than waiting until January to eat healthy. For more information, contact Marsha McCormick at mccormick.3@osu.edu or call the Adams County Extension Office at (937) 544-2339.