Manchester Village Council met on Dec. 1 to discuss EMS funding issues in light of the impending county takeover in January.

All councilpersons were present for the meeting, along with Fiscal Officer Kayla Bowman, guests Adams County Commissioner Ty Pell, Adams County EMS Chief Peggy McCleese, Asst. Chief Adam Dozier, Kevin Walters, Manchester Fire Dept. and Life Squad Chief Rick Bowman and Michelle Bilyeu.

Mayor Teresa Blythe was not in attendance due to conflicting schedules.

“We are here to answer questions and let the citizens of Manchester know that we will have a presence here on January 1. We’d like to work things out with the village and all of us move toward a solution,” said Pell.

Pell informed the council that there were a few property options being looked at in Manchester for the new Adams County EMS station. The plan is to have 24/7 coverage for Manchester, he said.

“I think you know that council, I don’t know about all, but myself, we were wanting to stay with our own outfit. I’d like to come to a resolution where we could work with them but still have our own Manchester EMS,” said Councilman Mike Phipps.

Phipps asked Pell if he thought the county could provide better coverage than Manchester EMS.

“We feel like we have the infrastructure in place to have 24/7 coverage in the village of Manchester. Better coverage? I don’t know what—” said Pell.

Phipps asked Pell the reason the county was taking over Manchester in the first place.

“The reason is that there was a contract done years ago. A lot of those funds have dried up. When that 1 mill levy first came into being, it [drew in] $1.3 million. $785,000 is what projections are this year from that same levy. We lost $500 million in value, and your levies are based on value. The Village of West Union kept coming in wanting more money, and we kept losing money. The Village of Manchester comes in wanting more money — there’s just no money there. Our solution was to combine it and put it back as one the way the taxpayers voted,” said Pell.

It is an Adams County levy, he said.

“This is just hearsay. When that levy was passed, it was said the majority of the votes came from West Union and Manchester. It wouldn’t have passed if it wasn’t for us,” said Phipps.

Councilman Troy Jolly said that was factual.

“We’re hearing this, and then suddenly we don’t amount to anything. Maybe I’m taking it wrong. If it comes up for a vote again and it fails, what are you going to do?” said Phipps.

Pell said they would all have to rethink it.

“We have three LUCAS devices on our trucks. We’re getting new vehicles coming in any day. One is a four-wheel-drive unit. So, when I hear you say that you’re going to add possibly, the commissioner said, better protection than what we’re servicing right now—” said Jolly.

Pell said he never said that.

“He just said as good. I took it as he said as good as we’re getting right now,” said Phipps.

Jolly said they currently have a chief with over 50 years of squad experience.

“You walk over to the squad building, we’re going to have these two brand new trucks coming. It’s a million-dollar facility with the trucks and equipment that we have. Plus, a fire department that’s a multi-million dollar facility with new trucks. Yet, when I hear the words speculating you’re going to provide equal or better — I don’t know. Our roster has over 100 years of experience. When I hear you guys say you’re going to provide equal or better service, I frown on that,” said Jolly.

Pell said that never came out of his mouth.

“I just said our goal is to provide 24/7 coverage,” said Pell.

Jolly said he knew that they were all struggling.

“If you guys will admit, Seaman, Peebles and Winchester even struggle to get trucks out. We all have this problem,” said Jolly.

“But, if you look at our roster now, we have full coverage on all three stations,” said McCleese.

Councilwoman Diana Brown asked how they were going to fund their EMS.

“Has anybody come up with a solution yet? We just can’t gamble our people’s lives. We have to be concrete and have some funds, or we’re going to be in trouble. That’s the way I feel about it. I have laid in bed and worried. Money is where it’s at right now. Unfortunately, we don’t have $120,000. That is a given. We have to know where the money is coming from to keep our EMS or we should go with the county,” said Brown.

After being asked by Jolly, Bowman explained that their billing was completed by Marla Kirk.

“The reason I ask is because I know our run volume every month seems to be high — above average — then when we see the footnotes of only four deposits, that raises flags on our end. Are we not putting them in fast enough? I didn’t know if that was something we could work on,” said Jolly.

Councilwoman Christine Henderson, head of the finance committee, spoke up.

“I will give a financial report. I was here yesterday from 2-5 p.m. looking at our finances for EMS. In our last meeting in November, if you recall, we had to transfer $36,000 from the general fund to our EMS fund. We have debt. We have $69,000 of debt on a squad, we also have $18,000 that we owe for a cardiac monitor. So, we’re looking at $90,000 right now that has to be paid. If you don’t have money in your EMS fund, and we’re taking from the general fund, then what do you think our balance is right now? Yesterday, I came down to a meeting, and Mr. Pell explained some options. They’re going to be here regardless. My concern was, our two employees, they’re employed full-time. One of our employees, their wife has health issues. I asked Mr. Pell what the pay scale was. For a basic EMT, it’s $13/hr, intermediate, it’s $14/hr and for a paramedic, it’s $15/hr. They would also pay their insurance. Then, their years of service would be transferred in; their benefits, their sick leave would all be transferred,” said Henderson.

She informed everyone that she called Rick Bowman to join in on the conversation.

“In three years it will be 2023. In this timespan, we don’t know how the services are going to be with the county, and we don’t know how the election is going to turn out. It could disband and every village would have to take on their own again. In between that time span, our chief can start the process for us to become a district. Because there are no dollars here for us to be independent, what are we going to do until 2023?” said Henderson.

Kayla Bowman reported that there was currently $54,000 in the EMS fund, including the $36,000 transferred from the general fund in November.

“There’s a lot that comes out at the end of the year. The fund does depend on the EMS contract to operate. There are times I have to wait for that to come in to be able to pay some of the bills. I went through and made about four budgets. I can’t find any way to make cuts that I can see with the possible revenue. They already operate on a minimal amount. It’s a very small budget. I’m very concerned about payroll, medical insurance, asset insurance, the utilities. Worker’s compensation fees will come out at the end of the year. That usually runs between $11-14,000. Once we get those ambulances in, we’re going to have to add those to the insurance. It’s going to be a hefty price. To finish off the year, there will be three payrolls, worker’s compensation, the Stryker medical lease, vehicle insurance, along with regular bills. $54,000 may sound like a lot, but it’s very scary if we don’t have a way to generate revenue,” said Kayla Bowman.

Phipps asked if county EMS would take over their new materials.

McCleese said they would stay in Manchester.

“If in three years everybody has to get their own department, we own these vehicles, they would stay here with us?” said Phipps.

McCleese said an MOU would be set up.

“I don’t want to take anything away that you guys have worked for. You guys have worked your buts off to get what you got,” said McCleese.

Phipps asked who would pay the insurance.

“I would take your insurance. The MOU would state that we would take control of the ambulances that way I could pay the insurance. It would be a Manchester ambulance. If you break free, you would get your equipment back. It’s like still having your trucks down here with the same people. I want to take the same people doing the same jobs that they’re doing,” said McCleese.

McCleese said they would take over the bills.

“So you’re after our money? They’re wanting our billing is what she just said,” said Jolly.

Dozier said no.

”Bill-wise, sir. Meaning we’re buying the medical supplies, we’re fueling the trucks, we’re paying the insurance. That’s what she means,” said Dozier.

Jolly said they had pretty well answered their own question.

“If we could speed up our process on our own billing I don’t think you and Kayla would be having the shortfalls as much as you’re claiming. If we could figure out a way to speed up our billing process,” said Jolly.

Henderson said she wasn’t claiming anything.

“As I said, the revenue for the fund is about 95 percent currently. So they’ve almost brought in all of the revenue they’ve expected. We just can’t afford to pay for the coverage. That’s why we had to move funds at the beginning of November. We brought in most of the revenue we thought we were going to bring in through billing, but we still don’t have enough to pay for payroll,” said Kayla Bowman.

Henderson said the budget needs to be appropriated more, but as a village, they can’t afford to do that.

“We have gone – I have gone to the commissioner’s meetings – and I have asked for more monies. We couldn’t get anymore. West Union has done the same,” said Henderson.

Jolly said they just raised $20,000 to throw paint on the side of a building — the mural.

“If we can do that in a short time, and if I know Manchester the way I think I know Manchester, if the squad is having a little bit of struggle, I’m certainly convinced we can raise the funds that we to save the squad. If the fight is in us. Now, if we’re willing to give up the fight and turn the squads over to the county, then when those new squads come in, I’ll be bringing up a motion that we sell the squads and cash in on the money versus signing them over to the county. I get it if people are worn out. I’m worn out the same as everybody else is. But, at the end of the day, if the fight is in us to save the squad, then we can fight,” said Jolly.

Phipps said he didn’t believe the squads could be sold because they were bought with COVID-19 money.

“I’m scared that if we give up those squads, we won’t be able to bring them back,” said Jolly.

Phipps said McCleese stated it was Manchester property and would come back to them.

“If it’s not crashed or worn out,” said Jolly.

Henderson said they would have insurance to cover a crash.

“How long have we had this last squad, Rick, that we’re in debt for? How long has it been on the road?” said Henderson.

Rick Bowman said five years.

“At the end of the day, I ran in the squad for 20 years, I was director of operations for 19, these trucks run forever if you maintain them. It all depends on how that truck is treated, and that’s their job to make sure their employees are doing what they’re supposed to be doing. But, that’s not my concern. My concern is where Mr. Bowman stands with this, and do you have the staff to take over down here, and who’s going to be running it? Another thing I want to say is that it’s not your fault. The commissioners made this decision, that’s who you work for, and I respect that. I would just like to know that when you come down and take over, who is going to be in charge of this station?” said Councilman Shawn Francis.

McCleese confirmed that she would.

Francis asked if the current chief would be involved.

“If he is an employee that wants to come over. In the letter the commissioners sent to you, it stated that anybody that wanted to come over would be able to and we would take them full-time, part-time or volunteer at our pay rate. It was very clear. You’re right, I didn’t come in here thinking that I would be dealt with this, but I’m trying my best, and I want everyone to be comfortable with whatever needs to happen. I don’t want fights on the scene, I don’t want people feeling like they are being attacked, or their jobs are being attacked, even though I know that’s what it feels like right now. I can’t even imagine what you are going through right now. I just want to help, because I’m obligated to. As a county chief, everybody voted for county EMS,” said McCleese.

Manchester is part of that, she said.

“I understand why you are upset and want to keep your stuff, but I have an obligation as well, and that is to provide coverage for you. I don’t want you thinking that I’m coming in here and trying to steal people’s jobs and throw people away. That is not it. Everybody is valued. Every single person does a job down here and they do it well. Nobody has ever complained about that. They’re great paramedics and EMTs. I want to keep that. Why wouldn’t I? That is a valuable thing. But, I can give you some other people down here to cover those shifts, so there is coverage here 24/7, 365. That’s all I want. If you guys want, in the future, to do a district, why would I try to stop that? I don’t want you guys to ever think that if wanted to become a district that I would not be there to help you,” said McCleese.

That’s what we’re here to do, she said.

“I think now, the next step is for our chief and Mr. Pell to talk,” said Henderson.

Rick Bowman said they had already been talking.

“Can we go into details? I don’t know what we’re supposed to say up here. What seems to be the conversation?” said Jolly.

Phipps asked if his employees were willing to transfer to the county.

“I think so. What we need to do is for us and them to get together and talk and then come back at the regular council meeting,” said Rick Bowman.

A motion by Phipps to adjourn was seconded by Councilwoman Irene Shively, the council agreed.

Meeting minutes will be approved at the next meeting, subject to revisions.