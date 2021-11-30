As we gathered last week with family and friends, I would like to remind everyone to take time and thank a farmer that you might meet for providing safe and wholesome food not only on Thanksgiving but 365 days a year. Farming is not the most glamorous and lucrative occupation in the world, but boy is it one of the most important. Farmers are constantly striving to become more efficient by cutting cost, reducing waste, protecting the environment, and increasing production yield.

As a farmer myself I am always striving to become a better manager/operator, from feeding cattle to raising corn there are many factors that can affect not only yield but overall profit margins. As farmers end 2021 and look forward to 2022 there is no doubt becoming a better manager and making their farm operation more sustainable is at the top of the to-do list. With rising cost in fuel, parts, fertilizer, seed, and equipment, farm profit margins are very tight. Today I wanted to share some on farm research data collected this growing season on soybeans that could be a way to produce extra yield with little extra input cost.

This growing season I was able to partner with a local row crop producer in some on farm research trials involving soybean yield effects with liquid sulfur applications (foliar fertilizer) at the R-1 -R-3 growth stage of growth. Liquid sulfur was applied at the same time as foliar fungicide and pesticide application was conducted. This was at the R-1 growth stage, this growth stage is when soybeans begin to flower and enter the reproductive stage of growth. Here are some of the results.

· The average Plot moisture= 14.3%

· Average Plot Test weight = 56.5 lbs./bushel.

· Average plot total yield = 73bushels/acre.

· Average Plot yield with sulfur application= 74.33 bushels/acre.

· Average Plot yield with no sulfur application = 71.6 bushels/acre.

· Difference in 2.7 bushes in yield = a $27.72/acre increase in income compared to no sulfur application (this is at current harvest prices).

· Cost of production for applying liquid sulfur = $222.80/acre compared to $217.76/ac with no sulfur application.

· Gross income per acre for sulfur application = $669.16/ac and $641.44/acre with no sulfur application made.

In summary this research trial was to investigate if the additional input of sulfur application was worth applying on a economic and a plant productivity level. With the price for the liquid sulfur at the time of application, the current price received for soybeans at harvest, and current yields, the application was an economical decision. As I mentioned earlier there are many factors that can affect crop productivity, so before you spend additional money on extra inputs, make sure to whip out the pencil and paper and do your cost analysis research products before investing.

Other items for discussion:

· Private, Commercial, and Fertilizer applicator testing dates will be January 13, 2022, and March 10, 2022, located at Ohio Valley CTC. To register online go to pested.osu.edu or call ODA (pesticide division) at (614) 728-6987.

· January 11, 2022, private pesticide applicator/fertilizer applicator recertification 5 -9 p.m. held at the Ohio Valley CTC, 175 Lloyd oad in West Union. Cost is $35 for both pesticide and fertilizer and $15 for those just needing fertilizer recertification only. Please register with our office first by calling (937) 544-2339 and mailing your checks to 215 North Cross Street, Room 104, West Union, Ohio, 45693.

· February 15 will be the second private pesticide/fertilizer applicator recertification, location of this event will be at the West Union Frisch’s (back meeting room). Register by calling (937) 544-2339 and mailing payments of $35 for both Pesticide and fertilizer or $15 dollars for fertilizer only to the office 215 North Cross Street, Room 104, West Union, OH 45693.

· Report Fall Seeded Crops (Wheat, Rye, Barley etc..) by December 15, 2021

· USDA NRCS announces deadlines for the Environmental Quality Incentive Program (EQIP), Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP), and Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP). The Deadline to apply for these cost share programs is January 14, 2022, call (937)544-2033 ext. 3 for details.

From the field:

· Corn harvest almost complete

· Late season harvest rutting due to excess moisture.

· I will begin soybean cyst nematode testing.

· Burley Tobacco stripping is in full swing, and markets are opening.

· Cow/calf producers are being to feed hay on regular basis, fun times!