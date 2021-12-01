Jim Cummings, age 57, of West Union, Ohio passed away November 26, 2021. Jim is the son of Gene (Virginia) Cummings and the late Esther Cummings.

Jim leaves behind his wife of 40 years, Karen Cummings; one daughter, Natasha Grooms; two grandchildren, Jaylin and Joshua Grooms; two brothers, Danny (Janey) Cummings and Matt (Stephanie) Cummings; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and many friends.

Jim was employed at Cincinnati Milacron for 35 years.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: Jim Cummings Memorial Fund at The National Bank of Adams County.

A public visitation is from 4 – 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

