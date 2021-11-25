By Julia McCane-Knox

Come join our team! If you want to work in Adams County, Ohio and you like working with children, planning events, creating displays, keeping up with the latest trends, and working with the public, we are looking for you! We are currently looking for a Library Assistant / Programmer for the West Union Public Library. This position is full-time at 40 hours per week and starts at $10.13 per hour with adjustments for library experience and education. Go to our website at adamscolibrary.org and click on the “West Union Library – Library Assistant / Programmer” post to complete the online job application and upload your resume. Please e-mail questions to Public Services Coordinator Julia McCane-Knox at mccaneju@adamscolibrary.org. No phone calls, please.

We are spreading some Holiday cheer this winter season! On Monday, December 20, from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m., families are invited to our Holiday Drive-Thru at each of our branches, including Manchester, North Adams, Peebles, and West Union. Each library will have a Holiday Drive-Thru station where participants pick up goody bags, listen to Holiday music, and view decorations. Special costume appearances include Chris Kringle, Mrs. Claus, and Cupid at the Manchester Library – Twinkle the Elf and Dasher at the North Adams Library – Santa, Candy Claus, Dancer, Tinsel Toes, and Gabby the Gift at the Peebles Library – Blitzen and Sparkle the Elf at the West Union Library.

Do your children want to write or type a letter to Santa? Children are invited to our libraries to write or type and send their letters to Santa using our Santa Mailboxes! We have fill-in-the-blank templates for little ones. Want to type a letter to Santa instead? We have computers available! Want to write a letter on a blank sheet of paper? We will have sheets of paper and pencils at the ready! Santa will be writing letters back to the children, so don’t delay, bring your children in to compose and send letters to Santa today. Once the letter is written and sent, children can pick up a craft to take home.

Are you a Nancy Drew or Hardy Boys fan? If you are, this passive program is for you! Visit your local library to obtain a case file to help solve the mystery of the messy library. This program is for school-aged children. Young children may need help from parents due to the basic math and reasoning skills needed to solve the mystery. While at the library, don’t forget to check out some of our mystery books.

Do you have questions regarding COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5 – 11? Go to our website and click on the “Vaccinate with Confidence” post for frequently asked questions for parents and guardians of children and adolescents eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine. Get the facts about COVID-19, the vaccines, masks, etc. Go to coronovirus.ohio.gov to learn more. In addition, we have partnered with the Ohio Department of Health to offer COVID-19 Take-Home Test Kits to the public for free. The eMed visit is also FREE!

Please call the library prior to your visit for COVID-19 test kit availability — Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544-2591.