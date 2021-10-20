Thomas Benson “Benny” Myers, 66 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, in Columbus, Ohio.

Benny was born in Adams County, Ohio, on September 10, 1955, the son of the late Harry and Opal (Setty) Myers.

In addition to his parents, Benny was preceded in death by his brothers, Junior and Frank Myers. He is survived by his wife, Darlene (Shelton) Myers, whom he married on June 19, 2009. He also leaves two sons, Matthew (Courtney) Myers of Blue Creek and Ethan Keim of West Union; and four daughters, Brooke (Charles) Sturdivant of North Carolina, Beth (Jeremy) Wallingford of Peebles, Rebecca (Levi) Tolle of Peebles, and Melanie (Tony) McDaniel of West Union. Benny is also survived by two brothers, Leonard Myers of Tipp City and Burton Myers of Peebles; and six sisters, Wilma Litteral of Peebles, Linda Johnson of Peebles, Carolyn Garrett of Blue Creek, Sharon Gardner of Hillsboro, Sylvia Adkins of Otway, and Patty Matheny of Peebles. Benny will be missed by his 15 grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Thursday, October 21, 2021, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral services for Benny will be held on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles. Danny Powell and Kyle Moore will officiate the ceremony. Burial will follow in the Manchester Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Benny’s memory to the Quinn Chapel Church, 72 Pumpkin Ridge Road, Manchester, Ohio 45144 or to the Donate Life America organization, at www.donatelife.net.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.