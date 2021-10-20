Forrest Andrew “Bud” Nelson, 87, of Stout, Ohio, formerly of West Union and Portsmouth, died October 16, 2021 at The Pavilion at Piketon Nursing Facility. He was born March 9, 1934 in Stout. He was preceded in death by parents George Andrew and Viola Mae (Hamilton) Nelson and one sister, Edna Christine Yates.

Forrest is survived by two sisters, Louise Nelson Wamsley of Stout and Francis Saunders of Lancaster; nephew, David Nelson Wamsley of Stout and other nieces, nephews and cousins. He also leaves behind his great friend and caregiver, Jane Leonard, she has taken wonderful care of Forrest for several years.

Mr. Nelson will be cremated.

The public inurnment is Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Puntenny Cemetery, Puntenny Run Road, Green Township, Ohio.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.