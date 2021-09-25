The golfers pictured above are the members of the 2021 SHAC All-Conference Girls Golf Team, spots earned by virtue of their performance in the recently completed SHAC Tournament. Front row, from left, Autumn Wilkin (Lynchburg), Payton Stapleton (West Union), Jackie Jodrey (Eastern Brown), Doris Tadlock (Manchester), and Grace Hackney (Manchester); Back row, from left, Taylor Ralston (Manchester), Kileigh Mitchell (Manchester), India Williams (Lynchburg), Carrington McGlothin (Peebles), and Korynne Blanton (West Union). (SHAC Photo)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The 2021 Southern Hills Athletic Conference girls golf tournament was painted blue as the Manchester Lady Hounds dominated the two-round event, claiming both the individual champion and also taking home the hardware for the top team in the tourney. This year’s competition was played on a very hot and sunny Sept. 17 at the Adams County Country Club and then the final nine holes were played in overcast and rainy conditions on Sept. 20 at Hillsboro Elks.

As far as the individual race was concerned, the outcome went pretty much as expected as Manchester sophomore Taylor Ralston claimed her second consecutive title, continuing her excellence on the local links. After firing a 42 in the opening round and then coming back on Monday with a 44, an 86 total that left her seven strokes ahead of the second-place finisher, Lady Hounds’ teammate Kileigh Mitchell, who went 43-50 for a 93 overall.

It is easy to see how the Lady Hounds rolled to an incredible 59-stroke win in the team standings over second place West Union, The top 10 golfers in the tournament are given All-Conference honors and four of those young ladies wore the Greyhound blue. Besides, Ralston and Mitchell, Manchester’s Doris Tadlock (54-61-115) and Grace Hackney (55-61-116) also received All-Conference recognition.

The second place spot in the SHAC Tournament went to the West Union Lady Dragons, who placed a pair of golfers in the top 10. The Lady Dragons were led by Korynne Blanton, who finished fourth overall in the individual race, shooting 48 in round one and then 53 in round two, a total of 101. Joining Blanton on the All-SHAC squad was teammate Payton Stapleton, who went 52-60-112, good for seventh overall.

The final Adams County golfer to garner All-Conference honors was Peebles senior Carrington McGlothin. In round one at Hilltop, McGlothin carded a 48, then came back at the Elks on Monday to shoot 53, making it 101 overall, tied for fourth in the individual race.

The remainder of the 2021 All-Conference squad consisted of: India Williams, Lynchburg (98), Autumn Wilkin, Lynchburg (111), and Jackie Jodrey, Eastern Brown (112).

SHAC Tournament Overall Scores:

North Adams: Hailey Brannock (135), Leah Caldwell (125), Josie Taylor (135), Grace Pence (127), Teagan Lloyd (128), Sarah McKinney (83-one round only)

Manchester: Taylor Ralston (86), Kileigh Mitchell (93), Grace Hackney (116), Courtney Hall (127), Doris Tadlock (115)

Peebles: Carrington McGlothin (101), McKarlee Cooper (127), Lydia Phipps (125), Annymae Cluxton (130), Tara Tolle (69-one round only)

West Union: Payton Stapleton (112), Korynne Blanton (101), Sofie Teeter (130), Lauren Hoop (67-one round only), Clare Stapleton (59-one round only)

SHAC Girls Golf Final Team Standings: Manchester 410, West Union 469, Lynchburg 475, Peebles 483, North Adams 512, Fairfield 599