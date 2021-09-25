Little Mister 3-4 Years: From left, First Place Collin Saunders, Second Place Maven Lambly, Third Place Bentley Lowe and Fourth Place Joseph Gibbs-Pendell. (Photo by Ashley McCarty)

Little Miss 2-3 Years: From left, Little Miss Blakelee Liddell, Second Place Bria Vater, Third Place Zoey Flagge and Fourth Place Bristol West. (Photo by Ashley McCarty)

Little Mister 2-3 Years: From left, Little Mister Bryce Garrison, Second Place Dawson Saunders, Third Place Maddox Hennison and Fourth Place Carter Wood. (Photo by Ashley McCarty)

19-24 Month Girls: From left, First Place Nora Lynn Smith, Second Place Harley Shivey and Third Place Royce Arie. (Photo by Ashley McCarty)

19-24 Month Boys: From left, First Place Rowdy Tolle, Second Place Colton Cadwallader and Third Place Carter Hedrick. (Photo by Ashley McCarty)

13-18 Month Girls: From left, First Place Raelee Suggs, Second Place Joplin Jackson and Third Place Kimberly Toller. (Photo by Ashley McCarty)

13-18 Month Boys: From left, First Place Coah Beaver, Second Place Gannon Dailey and Third Place Phoenix Wolford. (Photo by Ashley McCarty)

7-12 Month Girls: First Place Gracelynn Hayslip, Second Place Avora Clark and Third Place Savannah Wallace. (Photo by Ashley McCarty)

7-12 Month Boys: From left, First Place Lisam Dickens, Second Place Oakley Howard and Third Place Wesson Dickens. (Photo by Ashley McCarty)

0-6 Month Girls: From left, First Place Rhetlee Liddell, Second Place Laelynn Sue Harris and Third Place Elle Seaman. (Photo by Ashley McCarty)

0-6 Month Boys: From left, First Place Carter Lowe, Second Place Waylon Fisher and Third Place Beau Vater. (Photo by Ashley McCarty)