Senior Profile- Matthew Hudgel, Peebles High School

NAME:
Matthew Hudgel
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS:
Shawn and Lesley Hudgel
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Football, Golf
FAVORITE SPORT:
Football
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Winning the first football game for Peebles in 40 years
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Defeat
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Winning the Super Bowl
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
AC/DC
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Alaska
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Pearl Harbor”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Chicago Fire
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Fishing
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Olive Garden
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
No one
FUTURE PLANS:
Going to college for Criminal Justice and serving as an Army officer