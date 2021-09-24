Senior Profile- Matthew Hudgel, Peebles High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Matthew Hudgel

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Shawn and Lesley Hudgel

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Football, Golf

FAVORITE SPORT:

Football

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Winning the first football game for Peebles in 40 years

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Defeat

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Winning the Super Bowl

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

AC/DC

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Alaska

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Pearl Harbor”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Chicago Fire

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Fishing

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Olive Garden

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

No one

FUTURE PLANS:

Going to college for Criminal Justice and serving as an Army officer