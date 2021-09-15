News Release

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) recently announced that the United States Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has awarded $296,634 to the Ohio Public Utilities Commission to conduct inspections on commercial motor vehicles (CMVs) along rural corridors and roadways where a high concentration of crashes occur.

“Ohio roads are safe, but we are working to make them safer for the thousands of Ohioans who travel on them each day,” Brown said. “These funds will help the Public Utilities Commission do the important work of identifying and inspecting commercial motor vehicle crashes on rural roadways in Ohio and working to reduce the number of accidents.”

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) primary mission is to prevent commercial motor vehicle-related fatalities and injuries. Activities of the Administration contribute to ensuring safety in motor carrier operations through strong enforcement of safety regulations; targeting high-risk carriers and commercial motor vehicle drivers; improving safety information systems and commercial motor vehicle technologies; strengthening commercial motor vehicle equipment and operating standards; and increasing safety awareness. To learn more, please visit https://www.fmcsa.dot.gov/.