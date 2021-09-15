Channing “Dusty” Richmond age 38 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at his residence. Dusty was born on June 23, 1983, the son of Charles Richmond and Sharon (Stewart) Anderson in Portsmouth, Ohio. Dusty was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Ernest Richmond and brother Justin Richmond.

Survivors include his father Charles Richmond and Nancy of Liberty, South Carolina; mother Sharon Anderson and Mike of Manchester, Ohio; sister Alyssa Boggs and Shaun of Bainbridge, Ohio; five brothers, Colt Richmond and Leigh of Manchester, Ohio, Curtis Anderson and Emiley of Peebles, Ohio, Dillon Raines and Dakota of Manchester, Ohio, and Kodi Richmond and Dereck Richmond, both of Liberty, South Carolina; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Following cremation a private family service will be held at the convenience of the family. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.

Memorials can be to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home.