Vicki Conn-Dawson, age 64 years of Sabina, Ohio passed away Sunday Aug. 15, 2021, at the Miami Valley Hospital. Vicki was born Nov. 11, 1956 in Portsmouth, Ohio to John Bickley and the late Reona (Lanthorn) Bickley.

Survivors include her father, John Bickley of Washington, Kentucky; daughter Melinda Waudby and Aaron of Wilmington, Ohio; son, Anthony Conn of Sabina, Ohio; stepdaughters Stacey Conn-Humphrey of Peebles, Ohio and Kelly Williams and Randy of Sabina, Ohio; stepson Kevin Dawson and Carol of Sabina, Ohio; sister Misty Chain of Maysville, Kentucky; brother Ricky Beckley of Tollesboro, Kentucky; several grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at noon at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with David Hopkins officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Village Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.