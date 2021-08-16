Pansy Juree (Sheeler) Burns, 93 years of age, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at home on her farm.

Pansy Juree was born in Decatur, Ohio, on Nov. 18, 1927, the daughter of the late Bert Gaston and Aura Helen (Robe) Sheeler. Pansy worked on the family’s farm. She had attended and was a member of the Decatur Methodist Church and was now a member of the Winchester United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, Pansy was preceded in death by her husband, William Malcolm Burns, who died on Aug. 18, 2012; and by daughter Helen Sherlyn Burns and infant daughter Louise Marilyn Burns.

Pansy is survived by her daughter, Beverly Burns Mathias (Bill Jones) of Winchester; and Earl (Diane) Call, Jr. of Winchester, who was just like a son to her. She also leaves her three sisters, Mary Ann Karambellas of Winchester, Roberta (Vaughn) Purdy of Sardinia and Shirley (Omar) Gast of South Webster, Ohio. Pansy will be missed by her two grandchildren, Melissa Mathias and Matthew Mathias; her great-grandchild, Kensley Mathias; and Earl’s children, Christie (Tom) Bailey of Russellville and Terry (Amy) Call of Winchester.

Private funeral services were held on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at the convenience of the family with Ken Johnson officiating. Burial followed in the Winchester Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements were handled by the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home.