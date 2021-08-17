Pamela (Moman) Harris, 67, of West Union, Ohio, died Friday, August 13, 2021 at Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman. She was born January 7, 1954 in Kentucky. She is preceded by parents: Ernest and Helen (Smith) Moman and one son, Ernest Crawford.

She is survived by her husband, Charles “Dale” Harris; two daughters: Shawna and Nikki Crawford; four sons: James and Johnny Crawford, Ryan and T.J. Harris; many grandchildren and great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Pamela was a loving mother and devoted wife and amazing friend. She loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed decorating. She is very loved and will be deeply missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to:

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated, P.O. Box 5, West Union, Ohio 45693.

The public visitation is 5 – 7 PM Friday, August 20, 2021 Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated, 205 South Cherry Street, West Union, Ohio 45693.

The public funeral is 7 PM Friday, August 20, 2021 at Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated.

Mrs. Harris will be cremated after the service.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated is serving the family.