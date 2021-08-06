Youngsters who attended the Manchester Boot Camp learned teamwork and developed new trusts and friendships .(Photo courtesy of Momma & Me Photography)

The importance of exercise and physical fitness were stressed to the young people who attended last weekend’s Manchester Boot Camp.(Photo courtesy of Momma & Me Photography)

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

Adams County Junior Deputy Boot Camp in Manchester, Ohio, has come to a lucrative end.

The three-day program was held at Nathaniel Massie Park in Manchester from July 29-31 and hosted by the Adams County Sheriff’s Department.

“The goal is to interact with the local children, give them some life skills and some education on everything from bicycle safety, firearm safety to self-management and pride. We’ve talked to them about bullying and drugs; every day there’s something different we teach them. We also go through the obstacle courses and give them some exercise. We push them and get in some calisthenics. We’ll do a paramilitary-style lineup, and they really get into that. They get wet, get good snacks and food and get to interact with other kids. They love it,” said Road Patrol Sargeant Randy Walters with the Adams County Sheriff’s Department.

Walters has been participating in the boot camp since its inception and has joys in interacting with youth.

“I have six children of my own, three which are adopted — I love children. 90 percent of these children already know me, so I’m already a part of their lives, but I want to make it better for them. I’ve arrested some of these children’s parents, so they see me in that light. As I told a couple of others, I’m not out there selling ice cream. What I do isn’t going to make everybody happy, but you have to do the right thing. This allows these kids to see that we care about them and want to provide for them,” said Walters.

Children from five to 14 were invited to attend the boot camp.

“Kimmy did some stuff a couple of years ago with the schools, did some surveys, and we found that the average kid starts substance abuse or going down the wrong path by 13-years-old. Rehabilitation does not have great success rates. Prevention is the way to go, so we’re looking at prevention. If we can stop them before they go down that path, it’s going to be a lot more efficient than trying to fix the behaviors after they’ve already been established. So, that’s the whole goal. We want them to understand that we are people, too. People in the community, professionals and alike, have spoken to them and let them know they’re a part of the community and we care about them. We’re giving them the skills and tools to navigate life easier,” said Walters.

On Thursday, the Adams County Health Department had a small educational presentation on drugs and personal skills. Health Commissioner Dr. William Hablitzel talked about vaping, a rising concern among youth.

“Larry Heller and Victor Bowman, a retired school teacher, were here to talk to the kids about bullying and things of that nature. We had snack time, and then we had our obstacle course,” said Walters.

On Friday, Lt. Robert Hayslip from the Ohio State Patrol visited to educate the children on gun safety.

“[Alongside Lt. Hayslip was] Michael Lewis, who had an accident playing with a gun. He shared a real-life story on the dangers of playing with guns. Sheriff Rogers was talking to the children about addiction and reinforcing concerns with drugs,” said Walters.

On Saturday, the children graduated and had their pictures taken with their completion certificates and shirts.

“They’re really proud of that. It’s really cool to watch,” he said.

Assisting the Adams County Sheriff’s Department in the boot camp was the Adams County Adult and Juvenile Probation Department.

“We’re here to assist the Sheriff’s Office in anything that they would do. Specifically today we are helping run the obstacle course, so we are helping to teach them discipline, keep them active and teach them that exercise is good,” said Interim-chief Probation Officer Chelsea Blevins.

Blevins, as well as other probationary staff, were able to educate the children on what probation is and what their department does.

“So, it’s nice to be able to educate them, let them know what it is, and to build that positive relationship with these kids and law enforcement in general. In today’s world, it’s a big thing to build that positive relationship so they know we’re not just bad. We’re here if they need anything at all in their lifetime through the good and the bad,” said Blevins.

It’s been an amazing turnout, she said.

“For Adams County kids, this is huge,” said Blevins.

Another cheerful face integrated amongst the staff was Brian Baldridge, Rep. of District 90. Baldridge joined Dr. Robert Newman in manning the grill duties.

“I always appreciate Sheriff Rogers and his work on the boot camp programs. When he reached out and asked if I would help cook, I was more than happy to do so to support this program,” said Baldridge.

Baldridge was pleased with the results of the program and seeing local youth interacting with law enforcement, safety services and adult volunteers.

“Programs like these lift up our next generation with the opportunity to intermingle with safety services role models of our community,” said Baldridge.

Among those volunteers was 17-year-old Hope Jordan.

“I love working with the kids, taking them around to every station and bonding with them,” she said.

After participating in the boot camp, Jordan learned “she could be counted on.”

“I can help people and be a leader,” she said.

Another volunteer, 14-year-old Madison Beach, had similar sentiments regarding the boot camp.

“My favorite part is spending time with the kids in the group and getting to know them,” she said.

From boot camp, she has learned to be patient with people, and to “get to know people before you judge them.”

Attending the boot camp was Leiland Richardson, 8, who had just moved with his family to the area.

“So far my favorite part has been the obstacle course,” he shared. Richardson shared that you didn’t have to be perfect to be there — you just had to have fun.

Addison Barlow, 11, also enjoyed the obstacle course.

“I’ve learned to listen. I wasn’t a good listener before. I’m a better listener now,” she said with a giggle.

Into the summer, the boot camp will visit West Union, Peebles and the Seaman area.

“This program is for any children out there in Adams County or abroad. We’ll take you in as ours. Keep checking our Facebook page to see when those are and make sure your kids are there,” said Walters.