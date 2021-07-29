By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The gymnasium at the Manchester Educational & Activity Center (MEAC) was bustling with action from July 19-21 as the new head varsity coach of the MHS Lady Hounds, Tad Mitchell, hosted a three-day boys and girls youth basketball camp to cap off summer activities on the hardwood.

The camp was a rousing success as 66 young athletes from grades K-6 were in attendance, with grades K-3 in a morning session and grades 4-6 in an afternoon session.

Campers in the K-3 session (top photo) included: Lucas Applegate, Charlie Alexander, Tucker Smith, Xayden Rigdon, Steven Biggs, Alex Horsley, Jessie Combs, Lydia Cracraft, Raelynn Hay, Liela Brown, Adalyn Hughes, Bexleigh Spires, Isabella Howell, Korbyn Hilderbrand, Brantley Beasley, Asher Price, Eli Alexander, Bryson Fox, Aiden Rideout, Konner Mitchell, Liam Sebring, Paisley Price, Amberlee Hay, Dixie Brown, Annie Mack, Harper Newland, Emile Smoleg, Brady Inman, and Carson Patton.

Campers in the 4-6 session (bottom photo) included: Carter Trombley, Evan Alexander, Ethen Silvia, Parker Neria, Preslee Miller, Gracie Alexander, Grayson Hughes, Cayden Allen, Bayleigh Spires, Bella Gray, Aniston Friend, Jessa Tadlock, Alaina Cracraft, Elizabeth Bailey, Alexys Fox, Peyton Jenkins, Madelyn Easter, Karlee Collins, Karrigann Arnold, Peyton Hayslip, Archer Fuson, Hope Scott, Carson Horner, Bentley Colvin, Bryce Young, Kloey Carter, Madison Curtis, Hayden Rideout, Elaina Darnell, Isabella Hughes, Serenity Fisher, Marjorie Insko, Lyrric Hanson, Braden Palmer, Faith Scott, Westyn Colvin, and Luke Rigdon.

The camp was also assisted by former and current Greyhounds, including, Brooke Kennedy, Kileigh Mitchell, Harley Rideout, Abby Neria, Hannah Hobbs, Jayden Breeze, and Ella Richards.

Adults who assisted Coach Mitchell were Shannon Mack, Joel Hanson, Chaz Mack, Desiree Mitchell, Nick Neria, and Myriah Cracraft.