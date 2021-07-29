Adams County Library News

By Allison Burton

Remember that our 2021 “Tails and Tales” Summer Reading Program ends Saturday, July 31. If you signed up in-person, be sure to turn in your completed reading log at your local library branch by the end of the day on July 31 in order to be eligible for a completion prize. If you signed up on Beanstack, make sure you log your books and activities by this date so you can redeem your prizes.

The North Adams Library’s 2021 Back-to-School Backpack Drawing is now open for entries. Going on now through Saturday, Aug. 7, every time a child ages 5 – 12 checks out a book, they will be entered into a drawing for the backpack of their choice. There is a limit of one entry per child per day. The drawing will occur on Monday, Aug. 9, and the four winners will have one week to pick up their backpack before a new winner is drawn.

Don’t forget that the Adams County Public Library is now part of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. In this program, parents or legal guardians can register their Adams County child to receive a free book every month in the mail until the child’s 5th birthday. These enriching books are tailored to each child’s age and are chosen to help them achieve early literacy milestones that prepare them for kindergarten. You can sign up your child online or by downloading and mailing the paper registration form to the Peebles Library. Both of these options are available through our website: adamscolibrary.org. The Adams County Public Library’s participation in this program is made possible by our partnership with the Ohio Governor’s Office, Leadership Adams, Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities, and additional funding partners.

Library Resource Spotlight: Did you know that your library card gives you access to thousands of eBooks, digital audiobooks, and movies? The Ohio Digital Library enables you to borrow up to 10 items at a time and place up to 15 holds on eBooks, digital audiobooks, and electronic magazines. You can read these items using OverDrive on your desktop or tablet, or by downloading the Libby mobile app. Another virtual library you can access is Hoopla Digital, which allows you to borrow up to 20 items per month, including eBooks, audiobooks, movies, music, and more! To log in to these resources, use your library card number and PIN.

Remember, all Adams County Public Library locations offer a weekly Summer Curbside Meal Service Program for children, ages 18 and under. In this program, each child is eligible to receive a bag of seven balanced meals for the week along with a kids craft kit, which children as well as parents and caregivers can pick up. These free meals are available for pickup from 12 – 2 p.m. at the West Union Library on Mondays, the Peebles Library on Tuesdays, the North Adams Library on Wednesdays, and the Manchester Library on Thursdays. To pick up your meals, please call the library upon your arrival and state the number of children you are picking up for. The meals for this program are provided by the Children’s Hunger Alliance.

All Adams County Public Library locations are open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For updates and digital resources, please check our social media and website.