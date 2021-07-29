Timothy Stephen Varney II, 49, of West Union, passed away June 1, 2021, after a brief illness. Timmy was born on June 5, 1971 in Middletown, Ohio, the son of Timothy S. Varney and Karen Marsden Knutson.

He graduated from North Adams High School in 1979. Tim was a carpenter by trade and specialized in HVAC. Most recently he was working in Winter Haven, Florida. Tim was married to Angela Dawn Lewis on April 8, 1991, and had two children. Devon (Laramie) of West Union and Shonna R. Varney. He married Crystal Fox on Jan. 28, 2006.

Tim was preceded in death by his mother, Karen Marsden Knutson; his brother, Shane G. Varney; and his daughter Shonna R. Varney. He is survived by his father, Timothy S. Varney (Suzanne and Kiana), son Devon (Laramie and Autumn Paige), and two granddaughters.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date. Internment will be at the West Union Cemetery.