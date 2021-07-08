By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Manchester fifth grader Lyrric Hanson is already making a name for herself on the hardwood and was recently named as the “Camper of the Week” at the Camp One Basketball Camp at Mason County High School, a camp run by former Royals Darius Miller and Chris Lofton. The award is given on the basis of basketball skills, leadership, hard work, and being a great teammate.

According to her father Joel, Lyrric is totally immersed in basketball, training five days a week, three hours a day at Supreme Basketball Training in Georgetown and has attended multiple camps around the state this summer.

With this much dedication it looks like a “Lyrric-al” future for Lady Hounds basketball.