Manchester fifth grader Lyrric Hanson (center) is pictured here with former Mason County Royals standouts Darius Miller and Chris Lofton. (Provided photo)

Manchester fifth grader Lyrric Hanson (center) is pictured here with former Mason County Royals standouts Darius Miller and Chris Lofton. (Provided photo)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Manchester fifth grader Lyrric Hanson is already making a name for herself on the hardwood and was recently named as the “Camper of the Week” at the Camp One Basketball Camp at Mason County High School, a camp run by former Royals Darius Miller and Chris Lofton. The award is given on the basis of basketball skills, leadership, hard work, and being a great teammate.

According to her father Joel, Lyrric is totally immersed in basketball, training five days a week, three hours a day at Supreme Basketball Training in Georgetown and has attended multiple camps around the state this summer.

With this much dedication it looks like a “Lyrric-al” future for Lady Hounds basketball.