James Richard Evans

ames Richard Evans, 64 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at his residence.

James was born in West Union, Ohio, on Sept. 19, 1956, the son of Richard and Jeannette (Mullins) Evans.

James is survived by three daughters, Tammy (Ken) Wilson of Greenfield, Ohio, Jamie Medley of Blanchester, and Carrie (Johnny) Gragg of Blanchester, Ohio. James also leaves his parents, Richard and Jeannette Evans of Peebles; and his brother, Jeff (Tammy) Evans of Peebles. James will be missed by his nine grandchildren and great-grandchild.

The family is planning a memorial service to be held at the Locust Grove Fire Department on July 2, 2021, from 5 – 7 p.m.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.