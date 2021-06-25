Betty (Harper) Sautter was born July 20,1931, one of 14 children born to Harrison and Nellie (Coldiron) Harper. Betty departed on June 24, 2021.

Betty married Paul Sautter on April 15, 1948 their marriage lasted 69 years and 8 months. To this union was born three children Eldon, Linda and Angela. She was proceeded in death by her parents, husband Paul, sisters Leona, Alberta, Mildred, Mary Sue, brothers Robert, William, Kenneth, Jack and James. She was also proceeded by her dear son Eldon, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Surviving Betty are her daughters Linda, Angie and son-in-law Doug Holbrook who was the best. One sister Lucille, one brother Stanley (Phyliss) and sister-in-laws Donna Harper, Louise Harper. Betty also leaves behind granddaughters Shelly (Kevin) Kendall, Nichole (Barry) Lung, Rebecca (Brian) Chandler and Alaina (Joshua) McKinney and one grandson Eli (Sheri) Sautter, also six great grandsons and two great granddaughters. Betty also had one great-great grandson Lucas.

Betty was saved at age 13 at the Methodist Church at Sandy Springs Ohio, later reclaimed by her pastor Dan Tipton at Winchester Church of Christ in Christian Union, where Betty attended for over 70 years.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 12:00 PM at the Winchester Church of Christ in Christian Union under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Cherry Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior to the service at the church.