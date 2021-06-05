The Liberty Farmers 4-H Club had an informal meeting May 27 at the Adams County Fairgrounds. Members that participated in skillathon were Samuel M. Kimmerly (Beef, Dairy, Goats, Swine), Gabriella Yates (Beef), Parker Young (Rabbit, Goats), Jaxton Young (Poultry, Goats), Sierra Centers (Poultry, Rabbits), and Zoie Centers (Poultry, Rabbit).

Excused members were Paul Yates and Costello Young. Advisors present were Lisa Hoop, Linda Kimmerly, and pending advisor Sherri Yates.

The next club meeting is June 13 at 1 p.m. at the Liberty Township Community Center in Panhandle. This meeting is to get members prepared for Pre-Fair Judging.