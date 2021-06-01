News Release

Adams County Recorder Chris Moore announced last week that the Recorder’s Office is now offering complimentary Veteran ID cards to Adams County residents who have served our country in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The Veteran ID card program was established by the Ohio General Assembly and is being offered in many Ohio counties. “The Ohio General Assembly authorized County Recorder’s to offer this service and I am grateful for the commitment that our Commissioners and the Adams County Veterans Service Commission have shown in assisting my office with this important project,” said Recorder Chris Moore. “A special thanks to Commissioners Pell, Moore, and Ward for appropriating the necessary funds.”

This new program allows Adams County Veterans to obtain a Photo Identification Card that will display the veterans branch of service, address and honorable discharge date. This card also contains a volume and page and/or document number, so the discharge record can be easily located by the Recorder when needed. In order for a Veteran to receive a card, they will have to file, or have already filed, their original or certified copy of their military discharge (DD214) paperwork with the Adams County Recorder’s Office and show valid photo ID. Military discharge (DD214) are recorded free of charge.

There is no cost for the identification card. The Armed Forces Veteran ID Card can be used to receive benefits or discounts at participating establishments and restaurants, proof of military service, to obtain copies of your DD214 from the Adams County Recorder’s Office and for voter identification.

“Offering this service to our county was one of top priorities since taking the oath of office as your Recorder,” said Moore. “My office is looking forward to making hundreds of these cards for local residents that have served our Nation – after all, we owe them a debt of gratitude that can never be fully repaid.”

For more information on this program, contact the Adams County Recorder Chris Moore at (937) 544-5051.