Submitted News

The animal shelter in West Union is gearing up for a great summer. After over a year of reduced hours and appointment-only visitation, the shelter is getting ready to open the doors to walk-ins again. Stay tuned to this publication and to our Facebook page for more information. The shelter is closed on Sundays and Wednesdays. You may still make special arrangements to visit the shelter by calling (937) 544-8585 or emailing info@adamscountyanimals.org.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 5, for the shelter’s summer Garage Sale. The sale will be held from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. in the animal shelter garage. All proceeds from the sale will be used to help homeless pets in Adams County. Donations are being accepted now. Please no TVs, computers, large appliances, or clothing. Donations are tax-deductible – be sure to ask for a receipt!\. Call (937) 544-8585 or email info@adamscountyanimals.org to schedule a time to donate items.

The shelter has several great programs going on right now. Pet nail trims are available by appointment at the shelter for $10 per pet. The “Sponsor-A-Pet” program allows you to donate money towards a shelter pet’s adoption fee. Fees are $45 for adult cats and $55 for kittens. Fees for most dogs are $150. By sponsoring the adoption fee for a shelter pet, you help the pet get into a new home faster. We still screen potential adopters carefully to ensure the best fit for the pet and the family. More information can be found on our website, www.adamscountyanimals.org/sponsor-a-pet-program.

With Father’s Day coming up on Sunday, June 20, we have a “Father’s Day Campaign” program in which donors can give $25 to the animal shelter and a special Father’s Day card will be sent to the “Dad” of your choice (because we know that there are many different versions of what it means to be a Dad).

Our Volunteer Program is always in need of more members to help divide the labor of caring for up to 40 dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens every day. If you would like to serve your community in a meaningful way this summer, please consider volunteering at the Animal Shelter. Volunteers are needed to clean cages, answer telephone calls, walk dogs, do laundry, sweep, mop, organize, and pull weeds. We are also always open to other ways volunteers can help, such as providing professional services in whatever field you happen to be in.

For more information about pets available for adoption, upcoming events, and ways to get involved in helping pets in Adams County, please visit www.adamscountyanimals.org or find us on Facebook at Humane Society of Adams County, Inc.