Richard Earl Cobler, 90, of West Union passed away peacefully May 14, 2021. Richard was born Nov. 4, 1930 on a farm in Peebles. He was a graduate of Peebles High School. He worked in the Carpenter’s Union for 30 years, helping build the original Church of Christ in West Union. He was also a Columbus Aty inspector. Richard was a lover of golf, you could find him at the golf course on his leisure time. He was a long-standing devoted church member of the West Union Church of Christ and was a fun, outgoing, loving man, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be missed dearly.

Preceding him in death were his parents, David and Janie Cobler and his wife of 59 years, Nancy Cobler.

He is survived by his two daughters, Zanda Wilson of Peebles, Ohio and Crystal Bush of West Union, Ohio; grandchildren Amie Bentley, Dana Workman, Bethany Wilson, Shannon Briggs, and Leah Briggs; six great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday May 19, 2021 at noon at the Evergreen Cemetery with Ronnie Baker officiating.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.