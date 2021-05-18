Harry “Butch” Bowman, 79, of Manchester, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was born Aug. 6, 1941 in Manchester, son of the late James Richard Bowman and Erma Craycraft Reed. He was the widower of the late Rosalee Welch Bowman, who passed away in 2020. In addition to his loving wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Ashley Nicole Scott, son-in-law, Greg Hanson and his brother, James R. Bowman Jr.

Butch was a retired 30-year Chief Deputy Sheriff for the Adams County Sheriff’s Department and honorably served our country for 15 years in the United States Army. Butch was a proud member of the Richard Dryden VFW Post 8287 in Manchester and the Buckeye State Sheriff Association.

He is survived by his children, Cindy Hanson of West Union, Thomas Scott and wife Elizabeth of West Union, and Yvonne Bowman of Helmstedt, Germany; grandson, Christopher Hanson and wife Lesley; adopted granddaughter, Stacey Rainwater; great-grandson, Benjamin Hanson; sisters, Lynn Matthews, Jackie (Jerry Tumbleson) Smith, Debbie (Mark Bushelman) Clinger, Patty (Jack Collins) Byington; brother, Donald “Joe” (Melissa) Reed; as well as many nieces, nephews.

Family and friends were invited to a visitation from noon until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.,. on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester, with pastor Dale Little officiating. Burial followed at thr Manchester Cemetery with military honors being conducted by the Adams County Honor Guard. After the burial, everyone was invited to the Veterans Club Hall in Manchester, for a meal and further fellowship.