Benjamin H Cox, 81 years, of Peebles, Ohio, (formerly of Marysville and Indian Lake) passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at his residence.

Ben was born in Milford Center, Ohio, on March 16, 1940, the son of the late William and Opal (Delay) Cox. Ben worked as an electrician and was well-known for his St. Bernards. He was a member of the Peebles American Legion.

Ben was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, and a daughter-in-law. He is survived by his wife, Hazel “Polly” (Birchfield) Cox, whom he married on Dec. 21, 1957; a son, Ben Cox of Peebles; and three daughters, Melody (Frank) Carson of Delaware, Beth (Terry) Combs of Jackson, and Carmen (Joe) Paver of Marysville. Ben will be missed by his 12 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren and great, great-grandchildren, and numerous friends.

A graveside memorial service was held on Wednesday, May 19. 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Locust Grove Cemetery in Peebles.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.