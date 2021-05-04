Submitted by Terri Crothers

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on April 12, 2021 at the Government Center with the following members present: Diane Ward, Barbara Moore, and Ty Pell. The meeting was called to order by President Ward and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Bob King. Joyce King was also present.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the minutes. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the bills for payment. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the transfers and additional appropriations. Vote: All aye

The following reports were filed for the board to review: Dog and Kennel activities report for week ending April 9, 2021.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into executive session at 9:07 a.m. to discuss personnel (compensation) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). Per request of the Commissioners, Jason Hayslip joined the executive session. Vote: All aye.

President Ward reconvened the meeting at 9:24 a.m.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to hire Jason Hayslip as Maintenance Supervisor on a full-time basis commencing April 26, 2021 at a rate of $17 per hour. Vote: All aye.

JFS Director Angie Richmond met with the Board to review the following issues: personnel; Remote work assignments and county owned equipment.

Hannah Lubbers, Director of Adams-Clermont Solid Waste, met with the Commissioners to discuss the agenda for the upcoming board meeting scheduled April 19, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Also discussed was disposal of used tires inherited with property.

EMS Board of Directors Linda Steele, Josh Chaney, and John Campton met with the Board to discuss quarterly budget, expense comparisons, and projections. Also discussed was a contract with Jackson Township, Brown County for EMS coverage.

The EMS Board addressed a complaint received by the Commissioners and discussion included station run statistics and response times, personnel, scheduling, and county policies. An update was given on Ambulance #302 upgrades, MARCS radios installation and DLT Equipment installation in Station #100.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to accept the resignation of Linda Steele, as a Director/Medic from the Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective May 10, 2021 as presented. Vote: All aye.

ECD Director Holly Johnson met with the Board to discuss the following issues: Market Street Sidewalk Project, no bids received. Project will be readvertised; Additional funds available for ARC distressed counties; Interior construction has started on Adams County Training Center.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dana Whalen discussed the following legal issues with the Board: Adams County Humane Officer agreement; Winchester Industrial Park property transfer.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to proclaim Thursday, May 6, 2021 as National Day of Prayer in Adams County.

Bryon Kirker and Raedeena McFarland, Richmond Insurance Agency; along with Alison Redmond, Membership Services Director and John Brownlee, Managing Director, Property and Casualty, CORSA, discussed the renewal of the County Risk Sharing Authority (CORSA) insurance policy and Stewardship Report for the 2020-2021 policy year. Also discussed were remote workspace assessments.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to adjourn, and the meeting was adjourned.