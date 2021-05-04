By Allison Burton

Starting May 10, all Adams County Public Library locations will return to full operating hours. Each library branch will be open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. All library locations will remain closed on Sundays.

Once normal hours are restored, patrons will be able to walk in and browse collections, use public computers, borrow and return items, and attend outdoor storytimes. Contact-less drive-thru, returns, and curbside services will remain available during open hours, and limited seating will be available inside. Everyone two years old and older will be required to wear a face covering over both chin and mouth at all times. If you do not have a mask, one will be available for you at no charge. Six-feet social distancing is also required, and all patrons are encouraged to limit their time in the library. Children under 12 years old must be accompanied and chaperoned by an adult. Each branch has a limited capacity, so visitors may be asked to wait outside for availability. Leading up to May 10th, we will continue our current services.

Our current operating hours for each branch’s curbside, drive thru, appointment, and walk-up services are as follows: Manchester Library—Mondays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. North Adams Library—Mondays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Peebles Library—Mondays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. West Union Library—Mondays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. All Adams County Public Library branches are currently closed on Saturdays and Sundays. To schedule an appointment, please call your local library branch.

Remember, all Adams County Public Library locations offer a weekly Curbside After School Meal Program for children, ages 18 and under. Each child will receive a bag of seven balanced meals for the week, which children as well as parents and caregivers can pick up. These free meals are available for pickup from 3- 5 p.m. at the West Union Library on Mondays, the Peebles Library on Tuesdays, the North Adams Library on Wednesdays, and the Manchester Library on Thursdays. To pick up your meals, please call the library upon your arrival and state the child’s name. The meals for this program are provided by the Children’s Hunger Alliance.

Library Resource Spotlight: No wi-fi? No problem. The Adams County Public Library has T-Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspots you can borrow using your library card. Adults, ages 18 and up, can check out these devices for up to two weeks, enabling you to work remotely, access telehealth services, and participate in remote learning. Stop by your local library branch today to learn more or place one of these hotspots on hold using our online catalog. This service is made possible by a grant from the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO), who partnered with Facebook and T-Mobile to help address the region’s digital divide.

For updates and digital resources, please check our social media and website: adamscolibrary.org