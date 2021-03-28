Robert Edward Lee Lowe was born on Dec. 7, 1948. He departed this life on March 23, 2021 at his childhood home in Lowe’s Holler. He was the the son of Hayse Lowe, Sr. and Virginia Stacey Lowe of Pike County, Kentucky and was preceded in death by his parents and several siblings; brothers David, Paul, Irvine, Hayse Jr., and Joseph, one sister, Nancy Luth; and a son; Willard Dean Lowe. Survivors include son Charles Lowe; sisters Carolyn J. Wallace, Lisa Smith, and Melody Pennisten; brothers Keith (Debbie), Danny (Angie), and Denver (Jamie Glisson). Also included in the survivors are Greg Snodgrass (Melody), Christine Mayes (Jon), Brittany Ritchie (Rocky), and Jefferson Mayes (Destiny); and several nieces and nephews and grandchildren.

Memorial services were held at Lowe’s Holler in Peebles on March 27, 2021 at 1 p.m.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home was entrusted with serving the family.