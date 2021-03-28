Mrs. Irena “Rene” Bell Blythe, daughter of the late Bill and Martha Gray, was born on Jan. 30, 1940 in West Union, Ohio. She peacefully went to be with the Lord, surrounded by loved ones, on March 24, 2021 at Baptist Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.

She was united in holy matrimony to Robert “Bob” Blythe on June 25, 1955 and was blessed with seven children. Bob Blythe preceded her in death on Aug. 17, 2013. Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Kennedy and two grandsons, Eric and Christopher Hurley.

Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children. Ricky (Tammy) Blythe of West Union, Ohio, Shirley (late Joe) Leadingham of Manchester, Ohio, Johnny (Debbie) Blythe of Aberdeen, Ohio, Vicki Hurley of Greenup, Kentucky, Sue (David) Miller of Manchester, Ohio, David (Lorrie) Blythe of West Union, Ohio, and Angie Grooms of Manchester, Ohio; 20 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren; brother, Billy Gray; sister, Debbie Piguet; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Irena dedicated her life to her family and her faith where she mostly attended Island Creek Church. She took much pride in showing and talking about her grandchildren. As a result of her sweet, loving soul and her pleasant personality she was loved by so many and will be deeply missed.

Memorial Services were held at Island Creek Church on March 27th, 2021 at 3 p.m. with Pastor Johnny Jones officiating. Irena was laid to rest beside her husband at Manchester Cemetery in a private ceremony.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union has been entrusted with serving the family.

