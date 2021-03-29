Mary Ann Glass, age 70 years of Blue Creek, Ohio passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021 at the Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio. Mary Ann was born July 25, 1950 in Oneida, Tennessee to the late Dennis and Anna Mae (Couch) Martin.

Survivors include her husband John Glass, Sr. of Blue Creek; one son, Wayne Glass of Blue Creek; and a brother, Chester Martin of Cincinnati.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 6 p.m. at the West Union Church of Christ with Ron Baker officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the West Union Church of Christ, 270 Lloyd Road, West Union, OH 45693

