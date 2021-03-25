By Allison Burton

The Adams County Public Library would like to welcome Melinda Hayslip and Benjamin Miller to our public service team. If you’re in the Manchester-area, stop by the Manchester Library and say “hello” to Melinda Hayslip, who joins their team as a part-time Library Clerk. If you’re in Seaman, take a trip to the North Adams Library to welcome Benjamin Miller, their new part-time Library Clerk. We wish them both the best of luck and success.

Remember that the Adams County Public Library now has T-Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspots you can borrow using your library card. Adults, ages 18 and up, can check out these devices for up to two weeks, enabling you to work remotely, access telehealth services, and participate in remote learning. Stop by your local library branch today to learn more, or place one of these hotspots on hold using our online catalog. This service is made possible by a grant from the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO), who partnered with Facebook and T-Mobile to help address the region’s digital divide.

Library Resource Spotlight: For the local history enthusiast, check out Ohio Memory, a collaborative statewide digital library program of the Ohio History Connection and the State Library of Ohio. You can browse over 825,000 full-text pages of Ohio newspapers and over 700,000 images, including old photographs, Native American artifacts, historical documents, and yearbooks! You’ll also find audio files of oral histories and links to informative websites and articles. For teachers, Ohio Memory also contains educational resources, including classroom activities and lesson plans, as well as interactives like crossword puzzles, quizzes, and information scavenger hunts. It even provides maps that feature both historic and modern views of select areas in the cities of Columbus, Cincinnati, and Cleveland. To get started, check out the link on our website: adamscolibrary.org.

Don’t forget, all Adams County Public Library locations offer a weekly Curbside After School Meal Program for children, ages 18 and under. Each child will receive a bag of seven balanced meals for the week, which children as well as parents and caregivers can pick up. These free meals are available for pickup from 3 – 5 p.m. at the West Union Library on Mondays, the Peebles Library on Tuesdays, the North Adams Library on Wednesdays, and the Manchester Library on Thursdays. To pick up your meals, please call the library upon your arrival and state the child’s name. The meals for this program are provided by the Children’s Hunger Alliance.

Our current operating hours for each branch’s curbside, drive thru, appointment, and walk-up services are as follows: Manchester Library—Mondays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. North Adams Library—Mondays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Peebles Library—Mondays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. West Union Library—Mondays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. All Adams County Public Library branches are currently closed on Saturdays and Sundays. To schedule an appointment, please call your local library branch.

For updates and digital resources, please check our social media and website.