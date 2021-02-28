Charles “Cracker” Taylor age 88 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center. Charles was born on July 11, 1932, the son of the late Foster and Cora (Pollard) Taylor in Lynx, Ohio. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife Iva Taylor, daughter Valerie Jaeger, granddaughter Nikki Chamblin, and brother Carl (Junior) Taylor.

Charles owned and operated the Taylor’s Pennzoil and Grocery, ran a body shop, was a Brushcreek Township Trustee for over 20 years, and was a farmer.

Survivors include his wife Alice Dunkin of West Union, Ohio; sons Bill Taylor and Tara of West Union, Ohio, Eric Jaeger and Rhonda of Kentucky, and Grant Jaeger and Renee of Blue Creek, Ohio; daughter Anita Dunkin and Nick of Blue Creek, Ohio; 14 grandchildren, Chuck Taylor and Christine of Lynx, Ohio, Eric Taylor and Nomi of Lynx, Ohio, Abbi Rigdon and Justin of Manchester, Ohio, Jason Blythe of Manchester, Ohio, Shanda Fite of West Union, Ohio, Krissi Taylor of Peebles, Ohio, Grant D. Jaeger and Cassie of Stout, Ohio, Alexa Jaeger of Lynx, Ohio, Jakob Jaeger of Blue Creek, Ohio, Dakota Jaeger of Blue Creek, Ohio, Haydn Jaeger of Blue Creek, Ohio, Tristan Bennett of Blue Creek, Ohio, Jarrod Jaeger and Kathy of Kentucky, and Mary Beth Price and Michael of Kentucky; several greatgrandchildren and great-greatgrandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union, Ohio, with Gene Kitchen officiating. Burial will follow in the East Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.. the day of the service.

Family and friends can sign Charles online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.

During the visitation and funeral social distancing rules will apply and mask are required.