Robert B Hall, 85 years, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at the Bethesda North Hospital, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Bob was born in Kentucky on June 4, 1935, the son of the late Robert J. and Dora Mae (Moran) Hall.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by three brothers, Brooks Hall, Bill Hall, and Joe Hall; and by a sister, Linda Rice.

He is survived by his wife, Rosemary (Rothwell) Hall, whom he married on Oct. 3, 1958. Bob is also survived by a daughter, Susan (Jon) Hunter of Hillsboro; a brother, Donnie Hall of Kentucky; and two sisters, Nancy Barnes of Sabina and Ann Shelton of Peebles. Bob will be missed by his two grandchildren, Bennett and Dylan.

Funeral services for Bob will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home, in Seaman, Ohio. The ceremony will be officiated by Chris Gobin.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visiting hours, on February 22, 2021, from 11 a.m. until the time of the services, at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home. Masonic services will begin at 12:45 p.m. Burial will follow at the Tranquility Cemetery, in Seaman, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Bob’s name to the Mowrystown Church of Christ, 28 West Main Street, Mowrystown, Ohio 45155 .

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.

Please visit www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to leave words of comfort for the family in the online guestbook.