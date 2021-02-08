Patricia Ann McFarland, 87, of West Union, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at the Eagle Creek Nursing Center in West Union. She was born April 24, 1933 in Bentonville, daughter of the late Clarence and Margaret O’Cull Morrison. She was the widow of the late Cline Lester McFarland, who passed away in 2014. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Spencer McFarland; son-in-law, Gary McClanahan; and an infant sister, Alberta Ruth Morrison.

She is survived by her daughters, Brenda McClanahan of Winchester, Ruth Vogler and husband Donald of Winchester, and Judith Hogge and husband Randall of West Union; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; siblings, Junior Morrison and wife Betty of Bentonville and Donnie Morrison and wife Barbara of Manchester; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends were invited to a graveside service at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 at Kirker Cemetery with Pastor Daryl Myers officiating. The Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester was honored to assist the family.

In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Bentonville Christian Union Church, 7824 SR 41, West Union, OH 45693

Please sign her online tribute wall at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.