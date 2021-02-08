Harold Dean Hoop, 86 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at the Christ Hospital, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Dean was born in Peebles, Ohio, on May 24, 1934, the son of the late Harold and Mae (Stone) Hoop.

In addition to his parents, Dean was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Hoop. He is survived by a son, Craig Elliott of Peebles and three daughters, Tangi Pettygrov, of Peebles, Joni Bergs of Sarasota, Florida, and Christi Countryman of Peebles; as well as several nieces and nephews. Dean will be missed by his five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Dean will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home. The ceremony will be officiated by Dave Hopkins. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery, in Peebles.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visiting hours, on Feb. 9, 2021, from noon until the time of the services at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home. Military graveside rites will be provided by the Adams County Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Dean’s name to the American Heart Association. Donations may be made online at www.heart.org or by mail to the American Heart Association, 300 S. Riverside Plaza, Ste. 1200, Chicago, IL 60606-6637.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

Please visit www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to leave words of comfort for the family.