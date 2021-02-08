W. Gene Wesley, 79, of Peebles, passed away Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at his residence. He was born Aug. 24, 1941 in Wamsley, Ohio, son of the late Rev. Robert Edward and Jenny Alice Pyle Wesley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Arnold “Arnie” Dixon Wesley; sister, Miriam Mosbacker; brothers, Larry, Johnny, and Sonny Wesley and an infant sister, Nancy Wesley.

He is survived by his significant other, Ann Shelton of Peebles; daughter, Pattie Yoder and husband Jonathan of Seaman; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Joe Wesley of Peebles; sisters, Rita Maxson and husband Ray of Myrtle Beach, Annette Jolly, Luzene Peterson and husband Danny all of Mt. Orab; best friend, Benny Jones; as well as multiple nieces and nephews and many, many friends.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 11 a.m., until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union. Masonic services will begin at 12:45 p.m. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Peebles with Military Honors conducted by the Adams County Honor Guard.

Face masks and social distancing rules will apply.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society.

Please sign his online tribute wall at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.