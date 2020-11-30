Phyllis M. Powell, 81 of Peebles, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.

Phyllis was born in Highland County, Ohio on Dec. 27, 1938, the daughter of the late Dawson and Myrtle (McGown) Blythe. Besides her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. “Bob” Powell on June 29, 2018; and one sister, Joann Thomas.

Phyllis was a 1956 graduate of Peebles High School. During Phyllis’ senior year in high school, she started working for Dana Syphers Plymouth in downtown Peebles as a bookkeeper. Upon Mr. Syphers closure of his dealership, Phyllis went to work for Ralph Fannin Chevrolet in Peebles, Ralph Sheets Chevrolet, and retired from Barry’s Chevrolet in West Union in 2018 after 62 years.

Phyllis is survived by her son Tony and Susan Powell of Peebles, Ohio; two grandchildren, Robbie (Kelly) Powell and Chris (Melissa) Powell; and five great grandchildren, Hunter Chase Powell, Wyatt Carson Powell, Brooklyn Powell, Jonathan Cox and Timothy Cox.

Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family onThursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at the Locust Grove Cemetery. The services are entrusted to the Wylie-Thompson Funeral Home in Sinking Spring.

Family requests memorials be made to the donor’s favorite charity.

To sign thr online guestbook, please visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com