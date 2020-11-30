Ray E. Hayslip, son of Lloyd Sr. and Ida (Price) Hayslip was born June 17, 1941 in Blue Creek, Ohio. He departed this earthly life at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Nov. 29, 2020. Ray was a life-long resident of Adams County.

On Jan. 13, 1962, Ray was united in marriage to Patricia Mae (Dillow) Hayslip. Ray is survived by his wife and four children, Donna (Greg) Mayes of Kettering, Ohio, Julie (Charles) Spriggs, Jason (Angela), and Bobby (Krista) all of West Union, Ohio.

Ray was blessed with a large family of eight siblings. Surviving him are Ocie (Ron) Bunch of Williamsburg, Kentucky, Janet (Joe) Risch of Marion, Ohio, Carol Knauff (Ed Salisbury) of Seaman, Ohio, and James Burton (Shelda) of Lynx, Ohio.

Ray was also blessed with and much beloved by 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He also had a host of nieces and nephews and loved each of them dearly.

Ray was preceded in death by his mother, Ida in 1975, father, Lloyd in 1998, brother Robert in 1971, sister Gloria Jean in 2014, and brother Lloyd (Junior) in 2018.

Ray was a 50-year member of Laborers Local 83 in Portsmouth, Ohio. In addition, he owned and operated several businesses including farming, general stores, car sales, and trucking companies. He loved to make a deal.

Ray was a devout Christian and member of East Liberty Church in Lynx, Ohio. He was a devoted friend and witness to nursing home and hospital residents, friends, and family. He was always willing to lend a hand and an ear to anyone in need. His big smile and sense of humor warmed many hearts.

Ray was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He was happiest celebrating God and being surrounded by family and friends. If you knew him, you know he never met a child he didn’t love. He passed out many suckers and was known to let children take a test drive in his car. He will be deeply missed by the entire community, and especially his family and friends.

He may have departed his earthly body, but he had a life well-lived. He would not change anything and would want his final legacy to be as a witness for Christ to you, “Get prayed up and ready to go up.”

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the East Liberty Church with Mike Bender officiating. Burial will follow in the East Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. the day of the service.

A celebration of life will be scheduled in the future.

The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the East Liberty Church.