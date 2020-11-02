Due to COVID-19, donations to the nonprofit Humane Society of Adams County’s (HSAC) animal shelter are half what they were in 2019. Many in-person fundraisers were canceled due to the pandemic.

HSAC relies solely on donations to operate and does not use taxpayer’s money. Lack of donations has a direct effect on the ability of the group to help local pets in need.

The Humane Society of Adams County and C103 Radio and 99.5 FM The Edge will team up to hold an “Airtime for the Animals” Radio Pledge Drive on Thursday, Nov. 12, from 3- 7 p.m.

To pledge funds to help local animals, tune in to 103.1 FM C103 and 99.5 FM The Edge on Nov. 12, from 3- 7 p.m. You will hear funny and heartwarming stories from your friends and neighbors about local rescued pets. Local pets will be “calling in” to pledge money to support their buddies still at the animal shelter. Pet owners will be calling in pledges in honor and in memory of special pets they have rescued – or pets that have “rescued” them. Adoptable pets will be brought to the radio studio to be introduced to listeners – and may even find a forever home.

This fundraiser directly supports the Humane Society of Adams County programs, including shelter animal care, free pet food bank, and animal abuse and neglect investigation.

The Humane Society extends a sincere thank you to all of those whose efforts and generosity make this event possible, especially volunteers and C103 Country Radio and 99.5 FM The Edge.

To make an immediate donation, please mail a check to HSAC, P.O. Box 245, West Union, OH 45693 or visit adamscountyanimals.org to donate securely online. For more information, please contact Jessica Huxmann at (937) 217-1622.