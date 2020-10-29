After long layoff, Greyhounds return to gridiron with 24-12 win over North Adams

By Mark Carpenter

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a lot of changes to schedules of all types, and no one can testify to that as much as Coach Nick Neria and his Manchester Greyhounds varsity football squad. The Hounds had five consecutive weeks of games cancelled due to issues with the pandemic, but were finally able to return to action on Friday, Oct. 23 as they hosted the North Adams Green Devils.

The last time Coach Neria’s squad was in game action was way back on Sept. 9 when they defeated Georgetown and they turned that into a two-game winning streak when they handed visiting North Adams a 26-12 defeat.

The win was a nice showing on both sides of the ball for the Hounds, who evened their mark at 2-2 on what will be an abbreviated five-game season.

“It was great to get on the field and to actually have the opportunity to play a game for the first time in five weeks,” said Coach Neria. “I was extremely proud of our players’ efforts as well as their ability to battle through adversity both on and off the field.”

The Greyhounds struck first in their win over North Adams, taking full advantage of an interception by Lucas Smith on the opening possession of the game by the Green Devils. Taking over at the North Adams 30, the Hounds handed the ball twice to halfback Rylan Bailey and the second of those carries covered 24 yards for the game’s first touchdown and a 6-0 Manchester lead.

Coach Neria then pulled some trickery out of the box with an onside kick that was recovered by the Hounds at midfield. Eight plays later, all of them running plays, the home team was on the board again, getting another Bailey scoring run, this time from 10 yards away. The two-point try failed but with 6:20 left in the opening quarter, Manchester led 12-0.

On their ensuing possession, the North Adams offense got untracked, going 49 yards for a score after another onside kick by the Greyhounds was unsuccessful. Converting a fourth and six play on the drive, the Devils got a 12-yard scoring run from Bryceton Huff, who broke a number of tackles on his way to the end zone. The two-point try failed but North Adams had sliced their deficit in half, trailing 12-6.

The offense-filed first quarter continued when Manchester got the ball back, spurred by a long kickoff return by Smith that gave them the ball at the North Adams 17. On their first snap, the Hounds got a 17-yard touchdown run from Trey Spears, dragging tacklers into the end zone. The two-point conversion came on a jump pass from Smith to Nick Grooms,making it 20-6 Hounds late in the first period.

The next North Adams possession, one that carried over into the second stanza, was a microcosm of the rest of the game for the Devils- putting together long drives and not being able to finish them with points. This 11-play drive, which featured runs of 12 and 13 yard runs by Avery Anderson, ended when a quarterback sack put them in a fourth and 20 hole, an Anderson run was stopped. forcing the turnover on downs.

The North Adams defense forced a punt on the next Manchester possession and again put together a drive that came up empty, this time driving all the way to the Manchester 20 before three incomplete passes ended the possession. The Hounds took over and moved the ball into North Adams territory but time ran out in the opening half, with the home team still on top 20-6.

The third quarter was a scoreless one for both sides, with the Hounds’ defense forcing a turnover, a fumble recovered by Nick Haag, but the Manchester offense was forced to punt after holding the ball for six plays.

The Devils made things interesting early in the fourth quarter, capping off a 44-yard drive with a six-yard touchdown run by Huff. The two-point conversion failed but with 11:30 left to play, North Adams was back within 20-12.

With their lead sliced to one score, the Greyhound offense answered immediately, moving 65 yards in nine plays and culminating that with a one-yard run by Smith that pushed the lead back out to 26-12 with 7:23 to play.

With the weather threatening and heavy rain moving into the area, then ext North Adams possession ended in a turnover, a fumble recovered by the Hounds’ Alex Walters. Needing just to keep the clock running and protect their lead, the Greyhound offense did their job, hanging on to the ball before turning it over on downs, but with just 1:45 remaining on the clock. In rush mode, the Devils were unable to move down the field at any length and time ran out on them as the Greyhounds celebrated their second consecutive win by the final count of 26-12.

The Hounds moved to .500 at 2-2 with the win and will see their final action of the season on Friday, Oct. 30 when they will welcome the Sciotoville East Tartans to Veterans Stadium for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

North Adams will also playing their final game of 2020 this weekend, as they will be at Freedom Field in West Union on Halloween night for a 5 p.m. kickoff, facing the Southern Buckeye Warriors in the “Rose Bowl” of the Southern Ohio Independent League.

Scoring Summary

North Adams

6 0 0 6 —12

Manchester

20 0 0 6 —26

First Quarter

MHS- Bailey 24-yard run (conversion failed)

MHS- Bailey 1-yd. run (conversion failed)

NA- Huff 12-yd. run (conversion failed)

MHS- Spears 17-yd. run (Smith to Grooms pass)

Fourth Quarter

NA- Huff 6-yd. run (conversion failed)

MHS- Smith 1-yd. run (conversion failed)