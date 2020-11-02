Darla G. Copas, age 58 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Darla was born Nov. 3, 1961 in West Union, Ohio to the late Barry and Darlene (Shupert) Copas. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Rocky Copas; grandparents Paul and Glenna Copas and Fearl and Ruth Shupert.

Darla was the owner and operator of Shupert Tire Service in West Union, Ohio.

Survivors include an Aunt Doris “Dee” Schatzman of Russellville; Uncle Ronnie Copas and Rosie of Winchester; special cousin Jan Faulkner of West Union; special friend Dottie Latham of Winchester; nephew Jared Copas of Blue Creek; great nephew Kenyen Copas of Blue Creek; and many cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Clarence Abbott officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. the day of the service.

Memorials can be made to the Satterfield Chapel.

