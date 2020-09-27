Robert “Keith” Baldridge, 89 years, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away on Friday, Sept, 25, 2020, at the Adams County Regional Medical Center, in Seaman, Ohio.

Keith was born in Cherry Fork, Ohio, on May 20, 1931, the son of the late William and Laura (Hamilton) Baldridge.

Keith attended the Cherry Fork Presbyterian Church. He served in the United States Army during the Korean conflict. After his military service, Keith, a life-long educator, worked as a junior high basketball coach at Cherry Fork, an elementary principal at Cherry Fork, the superintendent at Bright Local School District, and the curriculum director for the Ohio Valley School District.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents and by a brother.

Keith is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dixie (McClung) Baldridge, whom he married on Sept. 26, 1955. He also leaves behind two daughters, Kim (Doug) McClellan of Seaman, and Dinah Carroll of Seaman; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral services, officiated by Noreen Behm, will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home, Seaman, Ohio, with burial following in the Cherry Fork Cemetery. Family and friends may pay their respects from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday evening, Sept. 29, 2020, at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home. P

lease visit www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to sign the online guestbook.