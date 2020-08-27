Body of teen found in Adams County, details unavailable

By Ashley McCarty

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating a homicide that occurred at 237 Palmer Road on Aug. 25, 2020 at approximately 10 p.m.

Found deceased at the residence was 18-year-old Boston Bloomfield.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

“I remember that he had an infectious smile. He was in guitar his freshman year, and I remember his smile and excitement when he was able to learn some chords, and play a song,” said Music Teacher Matt Williams at North Adams High School.

No further details were forthcoming from local authorities at press time.